Head-To-Head Comparison: Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares System1 and Eventure Interactive”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get System1 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $333.52 million 0.14 -$227.22 million ($1.12) -0.43 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than System1.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for System1 and Eventure Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 0.00

System1 presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 928.38%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -24.18% -68.85% -18.27% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of System1 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

System1 beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Eventure Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.