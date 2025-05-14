Head-To-Head Comparison: WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) and WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of WaFd shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of WaFd shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $6.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. WaFd pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. WaFd pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WaFd has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $29.04 billion 3.35 $8.45 billion N/A N/A WaFd $734.08 million 3.25 $200.04 million $2.65 11.23

This table compares DBS Group and WaFd”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than WaFd.

Volatility and Risk

DBS Group has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaFd has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DBS Group and WaFd, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 WaFd 0 4 0 0 2.00

WaFd has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Given WaFd’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WaFd is more favorable than DBS Group.

Profitability

This table compares DBS Group and WaFd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A WaFd 12.66% 8.78% 0.82%

Summary

WaFd beats DBS Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. Its Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The company’s Treasury Markets segment is involved in the structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family dwellings, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, home equity, business, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. The company was formerly known as Washington Federal, Inc. and changed its name to WaFd, Inc in September 2023. WaFd, Inc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

