HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $32.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DINO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $36.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.81. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

