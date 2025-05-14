Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,422,000 after buying an additional 984,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 83,334 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 559,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,977,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,270.60. This trade represents a 45.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

