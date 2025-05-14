Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HOPE. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

HOPE opened at $10.64 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,749,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,783,000 after acquiring an additional 196,172 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 382,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

