Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,265,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,420,000 after buying an additional 98,495 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,281,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,830,000 after acquiring an additional 208,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,651,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,041,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,815,000 after purchasing an additional 573,745 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $143,559,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $178.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.62. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.14 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

