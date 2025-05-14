Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $136.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.68. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. This trade represents a 51.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.