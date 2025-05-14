Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Illumina by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Illumina by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.95.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

