ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 218.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

ImmunityBio stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.33. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. On average, analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,344,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,237,000 after buying an additional 3,016,325 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,442,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,622 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,204,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 605.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,323,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 97,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile



ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

