Incannex Healthcare (IXHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Incannex Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.46) per share and revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter.

Incannex Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ IXHL opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Incannex Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 7.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

