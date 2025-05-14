Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Information Services Group from $3.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Information Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 159,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Information Services Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 63,699 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Information Services Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 881,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 54,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Information Services Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Information Services Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
