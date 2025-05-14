Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $51,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. This trade represents a 24.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,687,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $111.54 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.61.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

