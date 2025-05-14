Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of INO opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 66,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

