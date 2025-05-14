Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Purchases 5 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Steve Foots acquired 5 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,196 ($42.53) per share, with a total value of £159.80 ($212.67).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 10th, Steve Foots acquired 5 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,676 ($35.61) per share, with a total value of £133.80 ($178.07).

On Monday, March 24th, Steve Foots sold 3,249 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,909 ($38.71), for a total value of £94,513.41 ($125,783.08).

On Monday, March 10th, Steve Foots acquired 5 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,203 ($42.63) per share, with a total value of £160.15 ($213.14).

Croda International stock opened at GBX 3,166 ($42.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,551 ($33.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,931.98 ($65.64). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,915.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,219.81.

Croda International ( LON:CRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. Analysts predict that Croda International Plc will post 181.8307268 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.84) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRDA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 3,550 ($47.25) to GBX 3,300 ($43.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.57) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

About Croda International

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

