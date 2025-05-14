Insider Selling: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Sells 3,450 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.86), for a total transaction of £10,005 ($13,315.15).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 8th, Michael Tobin bought 6,600 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £19,602 ($26,087.30).

On Friday, April 11th, Michael Tobin bought 2,260 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £7,006 ($9,323.93).

On Wednesday, April 9th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,840 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £6,716 ($8,937.98).

Audioboom Group Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of LON BOOM opened at GBX 302 ($4.02) on Wednesday. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 185 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 680 ($9.05). The stock has a market cap of £59.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 407.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 384.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom is a global leader in podcasting – our shows are downloaded more than 98 million times each month by 30 million unique listeners around the world. Audioboom is ranked as the fourth largest podcast publisher in the US by Triton Digital.

Audioboom’s ad-tech and monetisation platform underpins a scalable content business that provides commercial services for a premium network of 250 top tier podcasts, with key partners including ‘Casefile True Crime’ (US), ‘Morbid’ (US), ‘True Crime Obsessed’ (US), ‘The Morning Toast’ (US), ‘No Such Thing As A Fish’ (UK), and ‘The Cycling Podcast’ (UK).

The Audioboom Originals Network is a slate of content developed and produced by Audioboom including ‘Dark Air with Terry Carnation’, ‘RELAX!’, ‘Baby Mamas No Dramas’, ‘Covert’, ‘It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey’, ‘Mafia’, ‘Huddled Masses’ and ‘What Makes A Killer’.

Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.