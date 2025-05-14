Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Insmed from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $65.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.84. Insmed has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $495,653.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,924 shares in the company, valued at $16,975,864.68. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $1,471,439.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,545,887.53. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,232 shares of company stock worth $6,868,473 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Insmed by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in Insmed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Insmed by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Insmed by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

