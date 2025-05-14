Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,143,850 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $746,109,000 after purchasing an additional 517,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average of $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

