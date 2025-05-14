Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $185.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.93.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE ICE opened at $172.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.07. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $131.79 and a 12-month high of $179.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $1,314,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,627,415.24. This represents a 4.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $1,141,209.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. This represents a 27.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,368 shares of company stock worth $7,077,789 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,939,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

