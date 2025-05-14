InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $53,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $13,796,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,846,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 90,339 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $123.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.09. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $91.57 and a 12 month high of $137.25.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

