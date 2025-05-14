International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $15.29. International Game Technology shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 754,694 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.30 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 61.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 782.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

