Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $31,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $129.60.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

