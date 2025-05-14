Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,563 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $31,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,551,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,980,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,910,000 after buying an additional 173,718 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,769,000 after acquiring an additional 146,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 204,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

