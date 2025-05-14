Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,001,000 after buying an additional 934,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,383,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14,523.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 491,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,677,000 after acquiring an additional 487,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,394,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7%

XMMO stock opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $137.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.