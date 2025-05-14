Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 464.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15,765.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

