Investors Buy Large Volume of CytomX Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,235 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,705% compared to the typical daily volume of 151 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 17.4%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.11.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Featured Stories

