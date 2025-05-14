iShares Biotechnology ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 9,436 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical volume of 5,626 put options.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.1%
NASDAQ:IBB opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.19.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
