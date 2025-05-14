iShares Biotechnology ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 9,436 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the typical volume of 5,626 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.19.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1212 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

