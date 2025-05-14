iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IBAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.31. 1,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $5.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12.

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

