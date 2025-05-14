iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01. 46,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 11,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBIG. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.