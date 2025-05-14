iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIJ – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 1,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIJ. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2033 Term TIPS ETF (IBIJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2033. The fund will terminate in October 2033 IBIJ was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

