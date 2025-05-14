iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 357,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $32,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 277,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $90.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $94.61.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

