iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,176,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,946,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $72.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.67. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

