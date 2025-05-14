iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.72 and last traded at $38.62. 7,033 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a market cap of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF

The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.

