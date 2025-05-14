iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 188.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,947 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,615,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,782,000 after acquiring an additional 663,979 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,598,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,175,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 297,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 54,298 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

MEAR stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.44 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.