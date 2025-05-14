iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $44.86. Approximately 10,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.

