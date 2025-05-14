Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Itron were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Itron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Itron by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In related news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $559,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,482.40. This represents a 84.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,187 shares of company stock valued at $945,620. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Stock Up 2.4%

ITRI opened at $115.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $124.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

