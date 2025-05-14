Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 58.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth $835,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.81 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.