Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $178.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.96.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 45,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.