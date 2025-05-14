Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 21,363 Shares of Franklin Ethereum ETF (BATS:EZET)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Ethereum ETF (BATS:EZET – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Ethereum ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Ethereum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000.

Get Franklin Ethereum ETF alerts:

Franklin Ethereum ETF Trading Up 43.8%

EZET opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Franklin Ethereum ETF has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40.

Franklin Ethereum ETF Profile

The Franklin Ethereum ETF (EZET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Ether using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Ether EZET was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Ethereum ETF (BATS:EZET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Ethereum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Ethereum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.