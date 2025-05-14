Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 253,163 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 586.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enerflex by 2,616,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Enerflex by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerflex Trading Up 1.7%

EFXT stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $905.05 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enerflex from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

