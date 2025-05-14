Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 27,361 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 155,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

JPEM opened at $55.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

