Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 39,284 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 209.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YEAR. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of YEAR opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

