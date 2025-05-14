Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 236.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,976. This represents a 73.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%. The company had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 308.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

