Jane Street Group LLC Buys 104,640 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 1,301.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.32% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 557,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,366 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 184,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 104,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08.

About AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

