Jane Street Group LLC Buys 16,820 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,699 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

PFBC opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.10). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

