Jane Street Group LLC Buys 57,336 Shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Free Report) by 474.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,336 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000.

Get American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 1.3%

BATS:QCON opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.60.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0784 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.