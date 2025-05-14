Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 80,685 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 83,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 213,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,120 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 136,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1576 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

