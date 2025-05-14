Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,164 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $151,643,000. Stonebridge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,097.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,695 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,183,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,028,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,597,000 after buying an additional 1,151,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,169,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

FPE stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

