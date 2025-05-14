Jane Street Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vita Coco worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COCO. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,828,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after acquiring an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after buying an additional 185,692 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,421,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after buying an additional 193,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vita Coco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after buying an additional 51,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $129,011,598.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,097,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,077,764.25. This trade represents a 34.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $810,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 814,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,629,081.14. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,853,420 shares of company stock valued at $132,127,204. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Vita Coco Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

