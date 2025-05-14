Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 202.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,393 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJUL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of BATS:NJUL opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $211.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.52. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

