Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 160.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 46,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $861,845.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $162.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.18. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.75 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

